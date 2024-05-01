Schiavo to host youth and family festival

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, is scheduled Saturday to host a youth and family festival at College of the Canyons.

The event is free to all and is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at COC’s Parking Lot 6, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

In collaboration with CSUN’s StrengthUnited, COC and other local organizations, this festival is designed to bring together families from across Assembly District 40 for a memorable day of activities and educational workshops, said a news release from Schiavo’s office.

“We have something for every age and interest at our Youth and Family Festival. It’s more than just a fun day; it’s a chance to learn, grow, and play together,” Schiavo said in the release.

Featured activities include a petting zoo and butterfly encounter; inflatable slide, arts and crafts, bubbles, and face painting; hands-on experiences including butter making, wool spinning, leather stamping and panning for gold.

The event schedule includes:

● Noon: Doors open with activities and resource vendors available.

● 12:30 p.m.: Storytime hosted by the Santa Clarita Public Library.

● 1 p.m.: Workshop on managing difficult emotions for children by the Child & Family Center.

● 1:30 p.m.: Family yoga session to relax and bond.

● 2 p.m.: Safety workshop titled “Keeping Our Kids Safe” with StrengthUnited.

● 2:30 p.m.: Engaging family drum circle with Remo Music Center.

● 3 p.m.: “Coping Skills Bingo” workshop facilitated by StrengthUnited.

● 3:30 p.m.: P.L.A.Y. (Physical Learning Activities for Youth) with the YMCA of Santa Clarita Valley.

To RSVP for the festival, and to get more information, go to tinyurl.com/4j2jz5p9.