Sexual battery suspect detained at gunpoint in Newhall  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station deputies responded to a sexual battery call on Railroad Avenue near 13th Street in Newhall on Saturday, 051824. Dan Watson/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station deputies responded to a sexual battery call on Railroad Avenue near 13th Street in Newhall on Saturday, 051824. Dan Watson/The Signal
A sexual battery suspect was arrested at gunpoint following a brief foot pursuit after he inappropriately touched women inside of a store on Saturday in Newhall, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

Law enforcement personnel received reports of a male suspect described to be in his 30’s with an Afro, according to radio dispatch, inappropriately touching multiple women at a store on the 24000 block of Railroad Avenue, confirmed Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman with the station. Clark did not provide the name of the store.  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station deputies responded to a sexual battery call on Railroad Avenue near 13th Street in Newhall on Saturday, 051824. Dan Watson/The Signal
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station deputies responded to a sexual battery call on Railroad Avenue near 13th Street in Newhall on Saturday, 051824. Dan Watson/The Signal

Once deputies arrived at the scene of the incident, the suspect was pointed out by the 9-1-1 caller. The suspect led deputies on a brief foot pursuit after he fled the scene and was quickly apprehended at gunpoint, Clark added. Deputies arrested the man near the intersection of 13th Street and Railroad Avenue and was then taken into custody. 

The incident took place at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday and no injuries were reported, Clark confirmed.  

Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

