Super Jazz at the Ranch returns May 18 

News release

Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 18. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.

The event will be studded with musical performances, competitions and clinics. Music begins at 9 a.m. across three performance venues.

Highlights of the day will be performances by the Ben Flocks Quartet and the Jon Hatamiya Big Band. Both ensembles are led by rising stars in the Los Angeles jazz scene, according to a news release from the festival organizers.

Pomona College’s Barb Catlin will lead the William S. Hart Union High School District Jazz “All-Stars,” a group composed of jazz students from around the Hart district.

Adjudicators include active professional musicians and jazz educators who will evaluate jazz ensembles from schools throughout Southern California.

All-day general admission to Super Jazz at the Ranch is $15. Food concessions will be available.

For additional information, contact Brian Leff, director of jazz studies at West Ranch High School, [email protected].