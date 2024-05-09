Super Jazz at the Ranch returns May 18 

Alex Tran stands during his solo on alto saxophone as the West Ranch High School Lab Jazz Band performs "Povo" during the Super Jazz at the Ranch event held at West Ranch High School on Saturday, 052023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Alex Tran stands during his solo on alto saxophone as the West Ranch High School Lab Jazz Band performs "Povo" during the Super Jazz at the Ranch event held at West Ranch High School on Saturday, 052023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 18. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents. 

The event will be studded with musical performances, competitions and clinics. Music begins at 9 a.m. across three performance venues. 

Highlights of the day will be performances by the Ben Flocks Quartet and the Jon Hatamiya Big Band. Both ensembles are led by rising stars in the Los Angeles jazz scene, according to a news release from the festival organizers. 

Pomona College’s Barb Catlin will lead the William S. Hart Union High School District Jazz “All-Stars,” a group composed of jazz students from around the Hart district.  

Adjudicators include active professional musicians and jazz educators who will evaluate jazz ensembles from schools throughout Southern California.  

All-day general admission to Super Jazz at the Ranch is $15. Food concessions will be available.  

For additional information, contact Brian Leff, director of jazz studies at West Ranch High School, [email protected]. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS