‘Take Chances, Make Mistakes, Get Messy’: West Ranch celebrates Class of 2024 

In West Ranch’s 17th annual commencement ceremony, 505 Wildcats, including 232 honor scholars and 304 Latin honors students, dazzled in gold and blue gowns as they took a leap into their future Wednesday evening.

Principal Robert Fisher took the stage to welcome families and guests, as well as Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, and the district’s administrators and governing board members.

Graduating senior Zachary Wyre, right, takes a selfie with principal Robert Fisher during the West Ranch High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 052224. Dan Watson/The Signal

“This milestone is not just a testament to the seniors seated before us on the field, but also the collective efforts of many individuals. To the parents, family and friends filling the stands tonight, your love, support and guidance have been instrumental in shaping the journey of these graduates,” Fisher said.

Acknowledging the teachers’ efforts in prioritizing education, saying the ceremony was a “reflection of [their] dedication,” Fisher urged the crowd to pause and reflect on the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Graduating senior Miranda Jobb celebrates after receiving her diploma during the West Ranch High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 052224. Dan Watson/The Signal

“[He] once said, ‘To be yourself, in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else, is the greatest accomplishment.’ These words carry profound meaning, especially in today’s world, where the pressures to conform are ever present,” Fisher said. “As you leave the familiar surroundings of West Ranch, and step into a world filled with opportunities and uncertainties, remember Emerson’s wisdom — embrace the courage to be different.”

Under the direction of Rodney Schueller, the symphony orchestra played “Pomp and Circumstance,” followed by the national anthem sung by the concert choir.

Director of Instrumental Music Dr. Rodney Schueller leads the West Ranch High School Symphony Orchestra and Concert Choir as they perform the National Anthem during the West Ranch High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 052224. Dan Watson/The Signal

Senior class speakers Taylor Lankford and Amberin Rahman passionately spoke about the past and the skills learned throughout their academic career to equip for the future, followed by the conferring of the diplomas.

“Over 2,340 days of school, we conquered the educational rollercoaster, or as a Six Flags employee would say, ‘Welcome back riders, you just slayed Goliath.’ From the innocent days of crayons, finger painting and nap time, to the slightly less innocent days of studying for exams, and trying to keep our eyes open for first period … we’ve learned about ourselves,” Lankford said in her speech titled, “Take Chances, Make Mistakes, Get Messy.”

Lankford added: “We’ve found resilience in the face of adversity, adaptability in the midst of uncertainty and the invaluable skill of crafting the perfect excuse of why we’re late to class. Blame the traffic, always blame the traffic.”

Rahman reflected on the first two years of high school during COVID-19, reflecting on this past year of firsts.

Senior Class Speaker Amberin Rahman yells “go Wildcats” to end her speech during the West Ranch High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 052224. Dan Watson/The Signal

“This was a year of firsts for many of us: first homecoming dance, first in-person, finals week and first time experiencing rallies. But one thing did remain the same since our freshman year: Our friends held us up and gave us the determination to continue creating our own identities,” Rahman said in her speech titled “Dream Catcher.”

“Here we learned the value of hard work, the importance of teamwork and the power of perseverance,” Rahman added. “Four years ago, we stepped into West Ranch as freshmen, unsure of what to expect. Today, we leave West Ranch with confidence, excitement and what the future holds.”

Graduating senior Logan Geniec’s cap reads “That’s All Folk” during the West Ranch High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 052224. Dan Watson/The Signal

Banner Bearers Esi Otoo, left, and Adrian Morales march to Pomp and Circumstance to start the West Ranch High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 052224. Dan Watson/The Signal

Graduate Shaz Ghias takes a picture with his diploma during the West Ranch High School graduation ceremony held at College of the Canyons on Wednesday, 052224. Dan Watson/The Signal