Taste of the Town returns for 35th annual celebration  

Gourmet food, drinks and pastries were served to hundreds of guests at the Child & Family Center’s 35th installment of the annual Taste of the Town fundraiser at Blomgren Ranch on Sunday.

Hundreds of people attended the fundraiser, which aimed at highlighting different gourmet foods from restaurants located in the Santa Clarita Valley, while simultaneously raising money to support the Child & Family Center’s programs such as aid for local individuals who need mental health, drug and alcohol treatment, and domestic violence services.

The tasty event is the biggest fundraiser the organization hosts annually, and it includes local restaurants, breweries and wineries so attendees can indulge in all kinds of food, said Jennifer Roecklein, vice president of the organization.

The annual fundraiser had a live and silent auction with proceeds supporting the organization’s services for local individuals tackling mental health problems, drug and alcohol addictions, as well as survivors of domestic violence, added Roecklein.

Volunteer Kathy Cebulak serves wine and other alcoholic beverages for attendees to try at the Child & Family Center’s annual Taste of the Town Fundraiser held at Blomgren Ranch. 030524 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Approximately 100 local businesses were handing out tasty foods for attendees to enjoy as they socialized under the bright sun nestled in the hills along Sierra Highway.

Kathy Cebulak, a volunteer during the busy afternoon, used to be an attendee but wanted to lend a helping hand for the cause.

“It’s a great cause … I learned about it [the organization] probably about two years ago, they support domestic violence [survivors],” and that is why she continues to support it, she added.

Students at the College of the Canyons culinary program were serving a cold refreshing fruit salsa to balance off the other hotter food being served, said Allison Witherspoon, a student of the program.

“I love that connection food brings in people,” she said. “I love seeing people get excited about this [fundraiser], everyone’s here to try food and explore.”

Witherspoon also looks forward to the networking opportunity due to the high volume of guests, she added.

