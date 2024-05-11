Three detained at gunpoint on suspicion of burglary  

Three burglary suspects were detained at gunpoint in Newhall on Saturday afternoon by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

Deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station responded to a possible burglary on the 23700 block of Valle Del Oro in Newhall at approximately 12 p.m. Saturday. On arrival, deputies found three female suspects in a second story apartment, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Two of the three suspects were described as female Hispanics. Deputies detained the suspects at gunpoint but they were compliant, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Sgt. Bengston with the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed all three women were detained but could not yet provide additional information on whether they will be arrested or if property was stolen or damaged as it is still an active investigation.

On Friday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. deputies responded to a possible burglary in the same apartment complex and ultimately did not find evidence of a crime, according to observations on the scene.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Oscar Sol contributed to this story.