A vehicle was engulfed in flames on the southbound Highway 14 at the Interstate 5 connector on Friday afternoon.

Although the vehicle was fully in flames, no injuries or transports were reported, confirmed Officer S. Lough, a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol traffic management center.

CHP received initial reports of the incident at 1:02 p.m. and on arrival assisted with calling a tow truck for the removal of the vehicle, said Lough.