Virtue, Wisdom, Purpose, Courage: Trinity Academy Class of 2024  

Trinity Classical Academy instills the four pillars of virtue, wisdom, purpose and courage in its students throughout their time at the private Christian K-12 school.

Class of 2024 Valedictorian Katelyn Waugh, who will be attending California Institute of Technology, said she didn’t fully understand the meaning of these four words when she first began her Trinity Classical Academy journey as a freshman four years ago.

Throughout her time at the school, she began to realize that the four pillars weren’t just words “on a wall,” she said. “These words mattered.”

Valedictorian Katelyn Waugh, right, gets a hugs while receiving her diploma from Upper School Principal Wendy Massetto during the Trinity Classical Academy 2024 Commencement event held at the Trinity campus on Friday, 052424. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Our class pursued virtue by striving for excellence in practicing humility … [We] have sought wisdom through asking questions and learning how to reach truth … We found a purpose for our lives … Our class has chosen courage because the founder of our school Mrs. [Liz] Caddow is an exemplar of courage,” she said.

Liz Caddow is the founder and principal of the school.

Through her valedictory address, Waugh also thanked her Trinity Classical Academy village made up of teachers, mentors and faculty who helped her and her 33 classmates not only complete their high school education, but also instill these four pillars they will carry wherever life may take them.

Upper School Principal Wendy Massetto, left, and Head of School Liz Caddow, right, present graduating senior, Holden Algee with his diploma during the Trinity Classical Academy 2024 Commencement event held at the Trinity campus on Friday, 052424. Dan Watson/The Signal

On Friday evening, in an intimate ceremony, family and friends congratulated their seniors for being the 13th graduating class of Trinity Classical Academy.

“What a great joy to be here at this wonderful and long-awaited moment. Tonight we take the time to celebrate and embrace with gratitude this uncommon opportunity, representing the culmination of our students’ learning and helping to shape their hearts and minds,” said Caddow during her invocation address. “The Class of 2024 having a faithful integrity and persevering spirit, unique to them, has pursued these pillars. As a learning community we continue to persevere together in our mission, navigating the highs, lows, and unknowns at times … [They] have been given an education for life. One that has taught them how to learn and think shaping them for future success, preparing them for whatever is ahead.”

The salutatory address was given by Jordan Hahn, who will be attending George Fox University. She recalled how she and her fellow graduates became friends throughout their time on a Paris trip, stuck in the Munich airport for nine hours earlier this year and how it brought the small class closer together.

Attendees fill the seats the Trinity Classical Academy 2024 Commencement event held at the Trinity campus on Friday, 052424. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We definitely bonded over that … Long story short, we survived and now we have the joy to walk across the same stage together. We have the joy to move on from Trinity to bigger and better things. We have the joy to be together in all of the last and in the final goodbye. Goodbyes are hard … Especially when it’s a school that has been your second home for so many years,” Hahn said.

“Hold on to the memories you made. Hold on to the friendships you’ve built. Hold on to the knowledge you’ve gained,” she added.

The ceremony, small in size, allowed the graduates to stand before their parents and community while Caddow shared their accomplishments, future plans, and final messages after receiving their diplomas.

Bagpiper, Paul Cathers plays Amazing Grace as he leads the faculty and graduating seniors into the Trinity Classical Academy 2024 Commencement event held at the Trinity campus on Friday, 052424. Dan Watson/The Signal

Many of the graduating seniors will continue their higher education pursuits at both in state and private four-year universities with a few out of state, including Chapman University, Pepperdine University, Biola University, University of California Los Angeles, University of Alabama, among many others.

Throughout the ceremony, the collective of graduates, faculty and audience participated in prayer and hymn.

Before turning their tassels from left to right, the graduating class of 2024 gifted Trinity Classical Academy a photo of themselves with personalized messages to be hung up in the school’s hallway to memorialize their time at the school that shaped them into the young adults they have become.