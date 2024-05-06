What is required to become a Cloud Architect? 

Undoubtedly, cloud architecture is one of the eye-catching aspects for almost all cloud enthusiasts. Besides getting crucial hands-on tasks in a company, cloud architects get a massive package and numerous other benefits wherever they go. Thus, learning cloud architecture and becoming a cloud architect, in the long run, is a dream career pathway for many individuals.

Although cloud architecture is an ocean of opportunities, learning the concepts and developing relevant skills is challenging. Since it involves several advanced aspects, candidates often need clarification on the heap of information.

Are you looking to kickstart your journey into cloud architecture? If you want to know how to become a cloud architect and learn the essential skills and pathways to realizing your professional aspirations, continue reading.

This article will help you understand the basics of cloud platforms like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP. It will outline the skills you should cultivate to secure lucrative positions in this field.

Let’s get started!

Who exactly is a Cloud Architect?

A generic cloud architect knows architecture principles for all the leading cloud providers, viz, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP. As a cloud architect, you’ll play a crucial position in any IT department; your job will be to design, develop, deploy, and maintain cloud computing systems. Cloud computing benefits companies because it may save costs while fostering innovation, better compliance, and enhanced security.

IT directors, chief technical officers, or other members of upper management frequently get reports from cloud architects. You’ll be needed to administer the company’s cloud database, create fresh approaches to help the business achieve its objectives, and keep up with all the most recent developments in cloud computing in this position.

Skills needed to become a Cloud Architect

You must have a solid background in cloud computing before you can begin working as a cloud architect. This job includes understanding various cloud service providers, recommended security procedures, cloud service models, and deployment architectures. You can prepare for this position by acquiring a solid set of practical and technical abilities. The following are useful cloud architect skills:

Enterprise computing

You must be proficient with operating systems like Linux, Windows, Unix, and Ubuntu.

Basic programming languages

Knowing programming languages like Python, C#, or Java will enable you to develop more convincing solutions and proofs of concepts for senior executives.

Networking

TCP/IP, HTTP, DNS, and virtual private networks (VPNs) are all components that a cloud architect should be experienced with. Without a strong foundation in networking, it might be difficult to create safe and scalable cloud-based systems.

Cloud security concepts

Your job as a cloud architect depends on your ability to secure access and data. You should be knowledgeable about ideas like using firewalls, VPNs, in-plane switching (IPS) systems, and identity and access management.

Basic business acumen

You’ll develop business solutions as a cloud architect to support the organization’s objectives. Thus, it’s best to have a solid foundation in business knowledge, including the ability to interpret financial accounts, calculate return on investment, and understand the fundamental concerns of C-level executives.

Leadership

You’ll frequently be in charge of groups of other IT experts building reliable, effective cloud environments with you, including engineers and developers. Effective leadership, teamwork, and communication are essential for this job.

Database Management

Cloud architects should have a good understanding of database management systems, both SQL and NoSQL, and how to design scalable and efficient database solutions in the cloud.

Containerization

The ease with which containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes can streamline the deployment and maintenance of applications has led to their increasing adoption. For cloud architects, understanding these technologies is becoming more and more crucial.

Automation

Cloud architects often leverage automation tools such as Terraform, Ansible, and Puppet to streamline the deployment and management of cloud infrastructure. Proficiency in these tools is highly beneficial.

Architecture design

It takes a solid grasp of architecture design concepts to create cloud solutions that are scalable, dependable, and reasonably priced. The ability to design systems that satisfy performance, availability, and security standards is a prerequisite for cloud architects.

In addition to technical skills, cloud architects must also possess certain soft skills to succeed in their roles.

These include:

Problem-solving abilities– Cloud Architects often encounter complex challenges that require creative solutions. Strong problem-solving skills are essential for identifying issues, troubleshooting problems, and implementing effective solutions.

Communication skills– Cloud Architects need to communicate technical concepts effectively to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. Strong communication skills are essential for presenting ideas, gathering requirements, and collaborating with team members.

Adaptability– The cloud landscape is constantly evolving, so cloud architects must be adaptable and willing to learn new technologies and best practices to stay ahead of the curve.

Teamwork– Collaboration is key in cloud architecture, as architects must work closely with developers, engineers, and other stakeholders to ensure the success of cloud projects.

Steps to become a Cloud Architect

After understanding the cloud computing basics and AWS/Azure/GCP fundamentals, you can become a cloud architect. As discussed, a successful cloud architect can implement her knowledge on all leading platforms. So, the following strategy covers architectural discussions on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and GCP. You can use the following roadmap to learn the required abilities and develop the right cloud architect mindset. Keep reading!

Step 1 – Learn AWS Cloud Architecture

The AWS certification training course aims to provide a thorough understanding of the architectural principles and services offered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), including IAM, VPC, EC2, EBS, and others. You will learn how to develop and grow AWS Cloud installations using the best practices advised by Amazon, and the course is linked with the most recent exam issued by AWS.

Step 2 – Grasp Microsoft Azure Fundamentals

Learning the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals will acquaint you with the critical concepts of cloud computing and how Microsoft Azure applies them. When traversing this learning path, you will learn about Azure services, security, privacy, compliance, trust, pricing, and support.

Step 3 – Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate AZ:104

You can join the Azure revolution when learning through a Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate training course. It is most appropriate for professionals who want to be successful as Azure administrators. Furthermore, it will give you a solid foundation to build your cloud architecture castle.

Step 4 – Designing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions AZ-305

By learning Microsoft Azure infrastructure designing, you can prove your expertise as an Azure Solutions Architect and ace the AZ-305 test. You will learn how to identify the workload requirements, develop continuity, migration, and API integration, design for identity and security, and architect data platforms.

Step 5 – Google Cloud Platform Architect Training

Learning Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Architecture will equip you with the knowledge and abilities required to enhance your cloud architecture career and acquire the title of Google Professional Cloud Architect. The learning path will cover IAM, networking, cloud storage, and more.

Step 6 – Work on a Project

In cloud architecture, simply learning the concepts won’t work. You must work on a realistic project to showcase your skills. Since projects are a testament to your field experience, most recruiters prefer candidates having multiple projects in their resumes.

Final words

Cloud architecture is the straight staircase to higher salaries and more responsibilities. So, you are on the right career track if you wish to become a successful cloud architect. You can refer to the above guide and follow the steps to learn the required skills and become a successful cloud architect.