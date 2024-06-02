2-acre brush fire breaks out in Canyon Country

A 2-acre brush fire with the potential of growing to 50 acres broke out Thursday afternoon between Canyon Country and Agua Dulce, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area near the intersection of Davenport Road and Wagon Wheel Road at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Thursday and arrived shortly after, according to Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for the Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, no structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered as of this story’s publication.

Pickett said the fire called for 50 firefighters, two airtankers and four helicopters, a typical response for this time of year. There has been no containment as of this story’s publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.