Best Carrying Options for Your EDC Flashlight

The key point of EDC flashlights is to have them at hand when required. As such, carry technique evidently plays a very vital role.

There are many ways to carry an EDC torch and different factors come into play when choosing one. Flashlight weight, size, design, and purpose of use, material, type, user’s preferences, and much more should be considered.

In this page, we take a closer look at the most famous carrying techniques. Each technique comes with pros and cons, which makes it impossible to proclaim any carry option as the best one.

Pocket

Many EDC flashlights like Baton 3 pro are pocket-sized. There are some exceptions, such as rugged tactical technique, that tend to be larger, but the majority tends to fit most pockets.

The 3 most famous pockets for EDC flashlights are cargo pockets, front pants pocket, and chest pockets on vests and shirts.

Additional, an EDC torch may be placed in a pocket like any other item of a pocket-size or it may be clipped to the pocket edge.

When placing a torch into a pocket freely, users need to consider their pocket size, strength, dimensions, and other items that will be in the same pocket.

If the pocket is rather big, and loose, the torch may bounce around causing discomfort. If the pocket is too tight, mainly when front pants pockets are in question, a bigger torch may also be causing bad pressure to the users upper thighs.

In case there are other items in the same pockets, users need to make sure that the items will not be in each other way or causing problem to one another. Since EDC torches are generally extremely rugged, they should be considered as damage-inflicting items. They can easily crack your car keys, smartphone display, or other more delicate items.

Key chain

The keychain carry option is restricted to very little EDC flashlights known as Keychain flashlights. Aside from little size, this kind of torch is equipped with a keychain, which permit users to attach them to their key bundles, vehicle keys, or any other hook shapes or ring, such as jacket zipper pullers or backpack.

Since many people carry their keys with them mechanically, this carry technique takes away the need to think about the light at all. Users just grab their keys and the torch is there with them in case the need for it arises.

Belt

When it comes to the belt-carry option, there are lots of options. One is evidentially restricted to the belt, anyway, the belt full circumference may be used according to the users preference. The most relax option is to carry the torch on the outer side of the belt thought it may also be positioned on the inside side of the belt for a greater level of concealability.

The amount and positioning of other pieces of EDC tool must be considered when using a belt carry option. Some flashlights may have a high weight and thus cause that extra weight and sagging of the belt.

Main benefits of the belt carry option:

· It stops pocket tearing

· The belt carry option provides great accessibility.

· It is a remarkable solution for pants without pocket or little ones.

Clips

Clipping the flashlight to the pockets edge is a famous torch carry option among many users. In most cases, the torch is placed inside the pocket and clipped to stay in place.

Definitely, the torch may also be clipped on the outside, which provides more relaxation and saves pocket space, but this one if more prone to losing the torch.

Not all torches are equipped with clips. Thus, one need to find models with that spec to have that carry option accessible.

Clips on the torch can be detachable or fixed. In the case of the latter, a clip can be removed in case users do not need it or it can be located on various places of the torch either it in downward or upward position.

Additional, some clips permit two-directional clipping without being repositioned. That way, users can clip their torches in a tail-down or tail-up position.

Key benefits of the pocket carry option:

· There are lots of pockets accessible on the majority of clothes, which provides users a rather big range of carrying options.

· Simplicity

· Extra option to secure the torch in place in case it is equipped with a clip

Holster carry

Many EDC flashlights come with some type of holster. Additional, there are also limitless universal holster that may be purchased separately and used to store and carry EDC flashlights.

Holsters are equipped with at least 1 or multiple carry options. in most cases, these come in the type of belt loops or clips. As such, holster may then be used with a belt carry option, located in a pocket, in a vehicle compartment, in a backpack, bag, or even used with a lanyard or a chain to be carried around the neck.

Aside from offering different carrying options, a holster also provides right protection. For users that want their torches to look as good as new all thought, a holster is a must-have.

One thing to bear in mind when using holster to carry a torch is that it makes quick deployment slightly delayed. Luckily, the speed of deployment of torches is not such great significance as it is with knives and guns.

Key benefits of the holster carry option:

· A big range of carrying options

· Holsters have a top level of protection against drops and scratches

End words

The Olight Baton 3 pro provides different carrying options to match different preferences and needs. Users carry it their pocket using lengthened two-way clip, which provides a safe fit. The flashlight also comes with L-shape that can be stuck, anyplace, making it simple to store after use. Additionally, the MCC3 USB magnetic charging cable permits for fast and convenient charging, the Baton 3 Pro max holster is accessible, providing a belt EDC flashlight carrying pouch. Overall, the Baton 3 provides a range of carrying options to make sure it is forever within reach.