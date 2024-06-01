Bowman’s Class of 2024 acknowledges the journey to succeed 

A tale of resilience — students from Bowman High School’s Class of 2024 reflect on the tenacity and dedication it took to earn their high school diplomas.

Through a night of recognizing exemplary students, Bowman Principal Nina Zamora welcomed the crowd of graduating seniors and their loved ones to the commencement ceremony, while acknowledging a special feat.

Bowman principal Nina Zamora addresses the students and crowd at College of the Canyons during the commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 30. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“In my 25 years as an educator, there have been graduating classes, groups of students who are just the most memorable for being absolutely amazing, fun, hardworking, silly, truly enjoyable, resilient. This year, you are one of those graduating classes,” Zamora said. “It has been a gift to get to know you, to watch you excel, to support you, to walk alongside you. You’ve allowed Bowman to become part of your journey, and we thank you for trusting us and for taking that leap of faith into joining the Bulldog family. Henry Ford said, ‘Whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you’re right.’ You all took a chance and believed in yourself. You believed in you and made it happen.”

Following Zamora’s proud sentiments, graduating senior Cristina Partida took the stage to give her speech and recite her poem, “You Matter.”

Graduating senior Cristina Partida reads her poem, “You Matter,” to the crowd at College of the Canyons during the commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 30. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Arriving at Bowman I was scared, intimidated and skeptical. I wasn’t sure what kind of school Bowman was until I was welcomed with big, open arms. I struggled with many family losses and my own mental health. Being at this school, I realized Bowman is not like normal schools. Here, you are known for your name, for the actions you take and the hard work you put in. I knew this was going to be the school I wanted to graduate from the moment I got here for orientation junior year,” Partida said.

Partida went on to read her poem aloud:

“From the moment I stepped in/ ‘You matter’/ A new future begins/ My teachers trust within/ They help they believe and they accept/ ‘You matter’/ Support and understanding is all that’s been/ Each class each room each desk each teacher/ They all have an important role to play in/ ‘You matter,’” Partida read to the audience.

Three commencement speakers, Angel Perez, Mia Blanco and Kevin Vieyra, each expressed similar demonstrations of success, despite how varied their individual paths were.

Graduating senior Angel Ruiz gives a commencement address at College of the Canyons during the commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 30. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“To my fellow graduates, it’s crazy to think that four years ago we were standing in front of our computers and pretending to do our work while we discovered how fun TikTok really is. … I started my chapter in Bowman in January 2023. I received that letter from the ‘bad school’ with the ‘worst kids in the valley.’ The reason was because of my grades,” Perez said. “Have faith, because no matter what the world throws at you, you can also throw it back. All you need is to be given a second chance. Your existence is your purpose, and every single challenge and difficult path is only shaping you towards your purpose. Show the world how the misfits do it.”

Graduating senior Mia Blanco gives a commencement address at College of the Canyons during the commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 30. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I’d like to thank our proud parents, family, friends and esteemed faculty for being here today. We couldn’t have done it without any of you. I stand before you as a product of circumstances that society often labels as limiting. I’m a child of teen parents … I also know what it’s like to have a loved one behind bars, navigating a world where the stigma of incarceration casts a shadow on families,” Blanco said. “Bowman helped me try new things and step out of my comfort zone. … All of you taught me that I was way more capable than I thought I was. I found a family within these walls. Each teacher taught me a valuable lesson.”

Graduating senior Kevin Vieyra gives a commencement address at College of the Canyons during the commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 30. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“It is an amazing feeling to see all of you here supporting us on this special day. The thought of changing schools was intimidating at first, but those nerves seemed to disappear the second I came to Bowman. The love and heartfelt passion shared at this school is much greater than you can imagine. Before Bowman, I faced a lot of hardships and felt lost. Life threw me in every direction, except for the direction I wanted. I’d given up most hope, and graduating on time seemed impossible,” Vieyra said. “But the teachers and staff didn’t let me off so easily. I’m walking the stage today all because of them.”

A plethora of scholarships, including the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Scholarship, the SCVSF Santa Clarita Strong Scholarship and the Lester and Ruth Hiebert Memorial Scholarship through the Santa Clarita Valley Scholarship Foundation, as well as the American Red Cross Scholarship, were among the scholarships presented by counselor Ami Gonzalez.

Zamora, with the help of Blanco, presented Superintendent Mike Kuhlman with his very own “One Hart Award,” an award to acknowledge members of the district who exemplify its four core values, community, caring, creativity and courage, as he concludes his time with the William S. Hart Union High School District after 27 years.

Superintendent Mike Kuhlman receives Bowman Principal Nina Zamora’s version of the “One Hart Award” during Bowman’s commencement ceremony at COC on Thursday, May 30. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Bowman students call loved ones as they walk out to “Pomp and Circumstance” during the commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Thursday, May 30. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Jacy Patt is awarded the Honorary Diploma by Principal Nina Zamora and Assistant Principal Richard Haring during Bowman’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 30. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Fairuz Azra holds her diploma next to Principal Nina Zamora and Assistant Principal Richard Haring during Bowman’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 30. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Bowman students walk out to “Pomp and Circumstance” during the commencement ceremony at College of the Canyons on Thursday, May 30. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal