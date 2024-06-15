Brush fire reaches 120 acres  

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce that grew to 120 acres on Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire was dubbed the Preston Fire and reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. according to the PulsePoint app. Structures were initially threatened, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Personnel with the Fire Department dispatch and control center, who declined to provide their name, confirmed structures were no longer threatened and good progress was being made as of 1:43 p.m.

No injuries have yet been reported.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Fire equipment closes lanes to traffic in both directions for hours due to a brush fire on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce on Saturday, 061524. Dan Watson/The Signal

Los Angeles County Firefighters and hand crews mop-up on a brush fire on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce on Saturday, 061524. Dan Watson/The Signal