CalFire: Post Fire up to 14,625 acres, 8% containment; Castaic still under evacuation warning

The Post Fire that started in Gorman on Saturday has grown to 1,4625 acres with 8% containment as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation orders are still in place for Hungry Valley Park, where 1,200 people were ordered to move, and Pyramid Lake. Castaic and all areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route Road and the L.A. County line are under an evacuation warning.

No injuries have been reported. One commercial structure has been destroyed and another 50 homes and 10 commercial properties were listed by the L.A. County Fire Department as being threatened as of Monday morning.

The Post Fire that originated in Gorman on Saturday has grown to 1,4625 acres with 8% containment as of Monday morning. Oscar Sol/For The Signal.

According to the L.A. County Fire Department’s incident update on Sunday, firefighters were working overnight to reinforce the existing perimeter on the fire’s east side, and winds were expected to continue to push the fire south toward Pyramid Lake.

The Monday morning update from the Fire Department had red flag conditions expected to persist into the afternoon, with temperatures in the high 80s and low relative humidity. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph were expected across the fire line and up to 50 mph along ridge tops.

While Castaic residents are not being told to leave yet, officials are warning that those orders could come.

The Post Fire that originated in Gorman on Saturday has grown to 1,4625 acres with 8% containment as of Monday morning. Oscar Sol/For The Signal.

“We want people to be on notice, particularly in the Castaic Lake area,” said Kenichi Haskett, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, on Sunday. “And that they’d be prepared with their gear, with their overnight bag or a couple overnight bags, to evacuate if need be if a sheriff comes by and issues an evacuation order and then having their belongings ready to go.”

An air quality alert was issued on Sunday by the South Coast Air Quality Management District due to the high amounts of smoke produced by the blaze.

The Post Fire that originated in Gorman on Saturday has grown to 1,4625 acres with 8% containment as of Monday morning. Oscar Sol/For The Signal.

CalFire’s incident page showed more than 1,100 personnel have responded, including seven helicopters, 114 engines and 34 separate crews. Aircraft were facing challenges fighting the fire from above to halt forward progress due to limited visibility, according to CalFire.

The L.A. County Fire Department is taking the lead in responding to the fire, with coordinated help from the Ventura County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, California State Park Services, CalFire, teams from Angeles National Forest and the Los Padres National Forest and the California Highway Patrol.

A representative from the L.A. County Fire Department was not immediately available Monday morning to comment on the current status of the Post Fire.

The Post Fire that originated in Gorman on Saturday has grown to 1,4625 acres with 8% containment as of Monday morning. Oscar Sol/For The Signal.