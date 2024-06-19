City announces start of Bouquet Canyon trail construction 

News release

Central Park is about to get a brand-new trail: Construction on the Bouquet Canyon Trail is set to begin on Monday, the city of Santa Clarita announced in a news release.

This new Class I, shared-use trail will provide a safe, scenic route for bicyclists, runners and walkers, bypassing the traffic on Bouquet Canyon Road, the release said.

The trail supports the city’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan and the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, enhancing safety and convenience for residents, the release said, adding that it will offer an active transportation alternative, connecting residents to Central Park from the south and reducing congestion on Bouquet Canyon Road.

Construction on the trail is anticipated to be complete by September. For more information about the Bouquet Canyon Trail Project, contact Project Development Coordinator Lisa Campos at [email protected].