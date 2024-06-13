College Briefs for June 13

Local student named to dean’s list at Missouri State

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Justin Curtis, from Santa Clarita, made the list. Curtis was among more than 5,100 students named to the fall 2023 dean’s list.

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.

Local student graduates from University of Central Oklahoma

Santa Clarita resident Hunter Maxwell Workman graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a bachelor of science degree in general studies as a part of the spring 2024 class, which included 1,464 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.

Founded in 1890, Central offers 119 undergraduate areas of study and 81 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the Oklahoma City metro area. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.