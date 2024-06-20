Coroner IDs victim in Newhall shooting  

Medical examiners with the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office released the name of the man killed in a shooting Monday night in Newhall.

Fernando Bernabe, 31, of Newhall, died around 7:35 p.m. in a parking lot, according to the coroner’s office website.

Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Modica said Tuesday that detectives suspect both the shooter and the victim, Bernabe, were connected to gang activity.

Detectives have not identified a suspect at this time, and no arrests have been made, but L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau investigators believe there was one shooter and have “workable information,” according to Modica.

In court documents related to local investigations into several shootings, detectives have acknowledged a growing conflict between street gangs in specific areas of Canyon Country and Newhall.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials have not responded to any request for comment regarding whether this most recent murder is connected to the string of recent shootings that have happened nearby in Newhall.