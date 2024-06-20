The name “electric bike” might give the name of a bike that you don’t have to pedal for it to work. However, bikes like the Fiido M1 Pro Fat Tire Electric Bike come with pedals, and they must have a use, right? They do, and these pedals are to ride the eBikes like regular bicycles, but you may decide not to if you want.

Electric bikes have different modes you can switch to and have a different ride experience.

This article will answer the popular question, “Do you have to pedal an electric bike?” You’ll learn the three available modes and other essential things that need knowing.

How do Electric Bikes Work?

Electric bikes are regular bikes with a motor, battery, and control system. The battery is responsible for providing the power that powers all the electrical components on the bike, including the motor.

An electric bike motor takes energy from the battery and propels the bike forward, depending on the mode. Electric bikes let you switch between the pedal-assist, throttle-only, and zero-assist mode. A pedal assist assists when you pedal, while the throttle-only mode moves the bike without any pedaling effort.

Understand that not all electric bikes have a throttle-only mode, but an electric bike must have a pedal-assist mode to be considered an e-bike. The control system on your bike helps you switch between the different modes and displays essential information like speed and current mode.

What is pedal assist?

Pedal-assist is the mode on your eBike that assists your pedaling. When engaged, the motor detects your pedaling motions and provides power to aid it. Therefore, you can pedal for long distances without any discomfort. Pedal assist also lets you go faster on your electric bike.

A sensor is responsible for interacting with your motor when you pedal. These sensors can be of two types: cadence and torque. Cadence sensors let you pedal at a set speed, depending on your pedal assist level.

Torque sensors are much more practical, as your speed depends on how hard you’re pedaling. Torque sensors are also better at navigating hilly terrains, as they’re more responsive.

What is Throttle-only Mode?

Throttle-only mode on electric bikes lets the bike move without any pedaling. Here, your motor provides all the torque; you only need to enjoy your ride. The only main disadvantage of using the throttle-only mode on your electric bike is that you get significantly less range.

You can put your e-bike to the throttle-only mode via the control center on your handlebar. Understand that the throttle-only mode might not be feasible on hilly terrain. There, you’ll need your pedal power to navigate better.

It’s imperative to note that throttle-only eBikes are not allowed in some locations, like the UK. Other places might allow them but mandate safety equipment like helmets. Alternatively, you may be required to get a license. Understand the legality of eBike use in your area before purchasing.

What’s the No-Assist Mode?

There’s another mode on your electric bike that’s the no-assist. Here, you turn off all the electrical modes of your electric bike, and your e-bike turns into a regular bicycle.

You can use this mode when you need to get in some workout or run out of battery mid-ride. All electric bikes have a non-assist mode.

How Do Electric Bikes Compare to Regular Bikes?

Electric bikes and traditional bikes are very similar in build, and their only significant difference is the electrical component that one has. Nonetheless, there are other differences between a regular and an electric bike.

1. Speed

Electric bikes can go faster than traditional bikes due to the pedal-assist system. The average speed of a regular bike is around 8-12 mph, while electric bikes range from 15-28 mph.

Electric bikes are also better suited for inclines and challenging terrains like snow, sand, or mud. Electric Bikes for sale like fat tire eBikes make it easier to better navigate challenging terrains due to their fat tires and electric propulsion.

2. Cost

Electric bikes are understandably more expensive than regular e-bikes. Electric bikes for sale usually cost $600-$5,000, while you can get regular ones for as low as $100. Understand that better regular bikes cost more as well.

3. Weight

Electric bikes weigh more than regular bikes because of the extra components. This weightiness can make it harder to lift the bike to the back of your car or if you need to take it up the stairs. However, electric bikes are heavier than the others, and manufacturers design lightweight eBikes to be lighter than other electric bike types.

You won’t feel the effect of weight when riding bikes unless you’re using the no-assist mode. There, the extra weight of the eBike might make pedaling slower.

Which Electric Bike is Perfect for Rough Terrains?

You can pedal your electric bikes quite right, but it can still be tough on challenging terrains if you don’t get the appropriate model. Fat tire eBikes like the Fiido Titan function perfectly on snow, mud, hilly, or mountainous terrains.

They have a more powerful battery and motor, which makes the assist mode able to handle these terrains. Their extra-large tires give you that bouncy feel on mountains, making you cruise through them.

You should opt for a fat tire eBike if you live in a place with challenging road conditions. Lightweight electric bikes are more suited to city commutes thanks to their light, agile tires.

Do You Need Training to Ride an e-Bike?

You don’t need extra training to ride an e-bike if you can ride traditional bikes well. They’re similar, and eBikes can even be easier to handle, thanks to their pedal assist. Nonetheless, it’s normal to wobble a bit while still figuring out how things work, but it takes a very short time to master it..

Conclusion

You can pedal electric bikes like the Fiido M1 Pro Fat Tire Electric Bike, and they have more options than traditional bikes. The pedal-assist feature makes you pedal without exerting all of your power. You can also use the throttle-only mode to let you go pedal-free.

If you want the feel of a traditional bike, disable the assist modes and move your e-bike solely with the power of your feet. The fact that you can switch between different options makes eBikes more popular.

You can go assist-free on flat ground and switch to assist mode when you enter a challenging terrain. Then, you can save battery while ensuring that you enjoy top-notch commuting.