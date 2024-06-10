Entry deadline looms for SCV Fourth of July Parade  

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee is seeking entries for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.

The deadline for businesses, individuals and groups to enter the parade lineup without a late fee is Friday.

The cost to enter for non-commercial entries, including nonprofits, schools and civic organizations, is $50. The cost to enter for commercial entries is $200.

All entries must be submitted through Eventbrite at SCVParade.com.

A late fee applies to entries received from June 15 to 21, which is the final cutoff. No equestrian entries will be accepted this year.

For questions about parade registration, contact [email protected] or call 661-251-8820.

The theme for this year’s parade is “The Freedom to Play: Celebrating Our Parks, Trails and Open Space.”

Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin will be the grand marshal of the parade. The city of Santa Clarita has more than 13,000 acres of dedicated public-use open space, 37 public parks and 43 trails covering nearly 300 miles.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on July 4 at the Newhall roundabout in Old Town Newhall. The parade will make its way north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library, and then north onto Orchard Village Road, ending at Dalbey Drive.

The parade is open to all groups and individuals including Scout troops, clubs, nonprofits, businesses, religious and fraternal organizations and individual residents.

“We want people to know that everyone is invited to appear in the parade,” Leon Worden, chair of the SCV Fourth of July Parade Committee, said in a news release.

The parade will be covered by SCV media outlets including SCVTV, The Signal, KHTS FM 98.1/AM 1220 and Santa Clarita Magazine.

You can tune in to SCVTV.com and Facebook for tape-delayed parade coverage, as well as Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV and Roku for float-by-float announcing and a multi-camera production. You might even catch a glimpse of yourself on TV.

The SCV Fourth of July Parade is organized annually by a volunteer committee with major support from the city of Santa Clarita.

For more information about the parade and the entry form, visit scvparade.com.