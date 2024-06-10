Firefighters quickly extinguish small fire near industrial center

Firefighters responded to and quickly extinguished a small fire that broke out near the intersection of The Old Road and Rye Canyon Road on Sunday evening, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

“We got the call right about [8 p.m.], and basically, somebody said that there was a small pile of wood that was on fire near that intersection,” said supervising fire dispatcher Michael Pittman, adding that the wood in question was reportedly a pile of 2×4 wooden planks. “We went on scene at 8:06 p.m., and then we cleared the location at 8:15 p.m.”

No structures or people were threatened by the fire, and its source is currently unknown.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.