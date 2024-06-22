Forecast calls for higher temps  

In response to questions about a possible heat advisory this weekend, National Weather Service officials said Friday, “It’s going to be a hot one.”

Carol Smith, meteorologist for the NWS, said Friday that the farther inland one travels, the higher the reading on the mercury this weekend.

“In the Santa Clarita Valley, we’re expecting temperatures of 95 to 100, so that’s hot,” Smith said in a phone interview Friday afternoon.

While the advisory is only issued through 8 p.m. Sunday, she also said that she wouldn’t be surprised if that ends up getting extended.

The first day of summer, the longest day of the calendar year for sunlight, was Thursday. The warmer temperatures are expected through at least the following Thursday, Smith added.

Closer to the Antelope Valley, the forecast calls for temperatures to increase to as much as 105 or 106, Smith said. The difference is significant, even though it might not seem like much.

“I’ll tell you what — you can tell the difference between 100 and 106, you can,” she said, adding she wanted to also get on social media and tell people to be careful.

“If you feel like you must go hiking, please don’t take your dog,” she admonished. “Don’t leave anyone in the car, person or animal. You can not do that this time of year.”