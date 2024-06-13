Former Canyon Country man sentenced for video with minor 

A 21-year-old former Canyon Country resident was sentenced Thursday to two years’ formal probation after his girlfriend reported to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies there was video on her boyfriend’s phone that depicted a sexual relationship with a minor.

Sebastian Andres Delgado Barrera, 21, pleaded no contest to one felony count of sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger in connection with his relationship with the 17-year-old victim.

As a condition of the plea deal, which also resulted in a sentence of three days’ time served, 45 days of community labor and a 52-week sexual compulsion counseling program, a criminal protective order was ordered on behalf of the victim.

Barrera pleaded not guilty in January to four charges, two counts of oral copulation with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor more than three years younger and possession of child pornography.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Barrera’s home in Canyon Country on Jan. 3, when they found him and his girlfriend in an argument, according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Barrera’s girlfriend, an adult, allegedly learned he was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl for several months, and video evidence of the alleged infidelity was on his phone, Hudson said, shortly after the arrest.

The girlfriend reported this to the responding deputies, who interviewed all three parties at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, including the victim, who confirmed the relationship, according to Hudson.

After Thursday’s hearing, Barrera’s attorney contacted the court to indicate his client had moved out of L.A. County and was transferring his probation order, according to a court official.

He’s due back in court for a progress report Sept. 13.