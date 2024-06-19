Free tire collection event scheduled Saturday  

News release

The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a free option for residents to dispose of their used tires.

The free tire collection event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot, 19201 Via Princessa.

Most tires and rims will be accepted with the exception of oversized tires, such as tractor-sized tires. Attendees who are planning to drop off 10 or more tires must contact the Department of Public Health at 626-430-5540 to request a Tire Transport Form. Items from businesses will not be accepted.

Recycled tires don’t end up in the landfill — they get a second life through new projects such as rubber mulch for landscaping or crumb rubber for street paving projects, according to a news release from the city.

To learn more about the tire collection event and other green resources in Santa Clarita, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.