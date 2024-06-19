Blog

Free tire collection event scheduled Saturday  

Press release
News release 

The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a free option for residents to dispose of their used tires.  

The free tire collection event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot, 19201 Via Princessa.  

Most tires and rims will be accepted with the exception of oversized tires, such as tractor-sized tires. Attendees who are planning to drop off 10 or more tires must contact the Department of Public Health at 626-430-5540 to request a Tire Transport Form. Items from businesses will not be accepted. 

Recycled tires don’t end up in the landfill — they get a second life through new projects such as rubber mulch for landscaping or crumb rubber for street paving projects, according to a news release from the city.  

To learn more about the tire collection event and other green resources in Santa Clarita, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.  

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

