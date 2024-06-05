Garcia applauds House passage of VA bill 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, voted in favor of the FY2025 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill, which passed the House. This legislation fully funds veterans’ health care and benefits, supports military families and quality of life on base, and strengthens America’s defense, according to a news release from the congressman’s office.

“I’m proud to support this bill for the all-important reason that it fully funds the benefits earned by our veterans,” Garcia said in the release. “But it also responsibly invests in everything from military family housing to America’s defense in the Pacific, ensuring we meet our national security needs both at home and abroad. I’m committed to fully supporting our veterans and troops who answered the call of duty, and I’m proud to say this bill reflects that commitment.”

The release provided the following summary of the bill’s key points:

• Fully Funded Veterans’ Healthcare and Benefits: Ensuring that all veterans receive the medical care and benefits they deserve, providing $337.4 billion for the VA. That funding level is $75.5 million above the president’s budget request and $30.2 billion above the FY2024 enacted level.

• Transportation for Veterans: Encouraging the VA to enhance transportation options and availability, making it easier for veterans to access the care they need without undue burden.

• Enhanced Female-Specific Care: Directing the VA to improve facilities to increase comfort for female veterans, ensuring they receive the specialized care they need in a supportive environment.

• Strategic Pacific Construction: Increasing focus on construction projects in the Pacific to counter the rising influence of China, with significant investments in military installations and infrastructure.

• Indo-Pacific Funding: Fully funding projects in Guam and increasing resources for the United States Indo-Pacific Command to enhance the Department of Defense’s posture in the region, bolstering national security.