Garcia honors American Leadership Award recipients 

By Sara McCarthy

Signal Staff Writer

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, hosted the first official American Leadership Award reception Tuesday afternoon honoring Santa Clarita Valley elementary school graduates who exemplified strong character during their elementary years.

The reception held in College of the Canyons’ University Center recognized one student per SCV elementary school who were selected by their school faculty as exhibiting the following qualities: easily takes initiative, working with their peers as a team leader, giving back to their community and school, and possessing exceptional character, said Tami Stephens, field representative from Garcia’s office.

The reception offered a chance for recipients to celebrate their accomplishments while also gaining some helpful advice from their U.S representative.

“A true leader is willing to do whatever it takes to get things accomplished in the right way, and not necessarily take credit for it,” Garcia told the audience.

Garcia cracked jokes with the recipients as he presented them with a challenge coin in the shape of an Air Force fighter jet, which he explained are a sign of achievement and dedication in the military.

Afterward, Garcia took photos with recipients and their families while getting to know them more.

Two recipients, Josleen Ornelas and Jocelyn Escobar, are both headed to Placerita Junior High School to participate in their school’s Associated Student Body, or ASB. They both attributed this award to boosting their confidence to continue in leadership roles in junior high.

“I was very proud of myself,” said Ornelas. “I do plan on doing more leadership roles and hopefully getting more awards, kind of want to start a little collection.”

Garcia acknowledged the importance of honoring the leaders of Santa Clarita’s youth, saying encouragement will help these students push themselves in the future.

“It’s not always easy to be a leader. To give them the recognition is a good thing, but also to give them the courage to continue that as they go into an environment that’s tougher in junior high and high school is important,” said Garcia.

Garcia concluded the reception by letting the recipients know they should be proud to be a leader in their community.

“Thank you for being who you are,” Garcia said. “Continue to grow smarter, continue to lead in a positive way, and be proud to be an American.”

Gallery: Photos by Habeba Mostafa/The Signal