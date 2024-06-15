Gorman fire reaches 500 acres, evacuations taking place 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were battling a large fire in Gorman that has the potential to reach 1,000 acres on Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported at approximately 1:50 p.m. Saturday and quickly grew, reaching 500 acres, “with the potential of 1,000 [acres]”, said Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were battling a large fire in Gorman that has the potential to reach 1,000 acres on Saturday afternoon. Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

Structures were threatened and evacuations were taking place from the Hungry Valley Campground on the west side of Interstate 5, he added.

Additional evacuation orders are in place as of 2:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Public Information Office.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were battling a large fire in Gorman that has the potential to reach 1,000 acres on Saturday afternoon. Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

Pickett could not provide any additional information regarding the brush fire.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.