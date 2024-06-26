Hoedown raises funds for Circle of Hope cancer services 

When Alison Lindemann was diagnosed with breast cancer, she endured a harrowing experience with multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

During her battle, Lindemann didn’t receive mental or emotional support due to the fact that she wasn’t aware such resources existed.

“I didn’t know at the time there was a way to get emotional support and connect with other people going through the same thing I was,” she said.

A silent auction with fun goodies was up for auction during the Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center “Hoedown for Hope” on Saturday evening to further support the organization’s programs at Gilchrist Farms. 062224 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Now as a cancer survivor and chairwoman of the board for Circle of Hope’s local chapter, she aims at connecting cancer fighters and their families to what the organization offers.

“I understand firsthand what our clients are going through … [and] I have an emotional connection to it,” she said.

Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization, offers financial and emotional support for cancer patients. The local chapter’s wellness center in Newhall offers a space for emotional support groups, mindful meditations, and other forms of care, free of cost to patients, said Alexander Hafizi, vice chairman of the board.

“We have over 30 to 40 different programs for them to come and try.”

In order to provide the programs for free, the organization holds multiple fundraisers throughout the year so community members can further help provide such programs for free and allow Circle of Hope to bring in more patients battling the illness, added Hafizi.

On Saturday evening, Circle of Hope held one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, the “Hoedown for Hope” fundraiser at Gilchrist Farm with attendees in full cowboy attire, saying hello to farm animals and participating in line dancing.

Bonnie Stauch survived breast cancer with the help of Circle of Hope’s services. She was in attendance supporting the cause with her friend Debbie Killen on behalf of Soroptimist International of Valencia, which also holds the annual “Bras for a Cause” fundraiser benefiting local organizations that help women pay for breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“It helped a lot because I would get these [medical] bills come in and I’d look at it,” she said. “[I’d think] ‘Oh my God, how am I going to pay this?’”

Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s “Hoedown for Hope” attendees could get a tour of Gilchrist Farms and all the fun it had to offer on Saturday evening. 062324 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

After she looked into Circle of Hope, personnel advised Stauch to fill out an application for financial help.

“‘We’ll help you as much as we can,’” she recalled they said to her. She was then granted $10,000 to alleviate the financial stress.

Stauch’s testimony and others alike is why Circle of Hope continues to advocate for cancer patient resources and provide programs that will help alleviate such stresses.

A petting zoo with goats, sheep, and pigs was available for attendees to interact with on Saturday evening at the Circle of Hope Cancer Wellness Center’s “Hoedown for Hope” fundraiser. 062324 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Looking further in the future, Circle of Hope is aiming to provide services in Spanish and expand its programs, said Lindemann.

“I’m part of the mission that is now making sure that people here know we have great doctors, and that [patients] don’t need to leave Santa Clarita to receive treatment … I’m happy to be a part of a growing support community here for cancer survivors.”