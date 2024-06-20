How to Charge Electric Bikes 

The battery on the Fiido electric bikes is arguably their most essential component. None of the electrical systems will work without the battery, and you’re more or less left with a regular bike. Electric bike batteries are rechargeable; you must do it correctly to use them optimally. It isn’t hard to charge your electric bike as long as you understand the dos and don’ts.

This article will educate you on how to charge electric bike. You’ll learn the steps to help you charge them and tips to maximize your battery life.

How to Charge an Electric Bike?

1. Remove the Battery if Necessary

Electric bike batteries can be built-in or removable, and most have removable batteries. Depending on the model, you may need to remove the battery from the bike to charge or plug it into the bike. When you’ve established whether or not you need to remove the battery to charge, you can proceed to the next step.

2. Plug it into the Charger

Plug the battery charger into the e-bike and connect it to a wall outlet.

3. Wait Until the Full Charge

Lightweight eBikes with smaller battery capacities spend from 2-4 hours to charge 0-100, while large bikes can take up to seven hours. Know how long your battery will charge before buying your bike, to determine whether or not it suits your usage.

4. Unplug the Battery

There’s usually a light indicator to know whether the battery is full. When you see this indicator, which can vary depending on the manufacturer, disconnect it from the power source.

If the battery’s removable, reattach it to the bike, and it will be ready for a ride. Don’t forget to secure the battery into place properly using the locking mechanism.

What are Some Tips for Charging your Batteries?

Here are some tips that could help when charging your electric bike.

5. Use Manufacturer Approved Charger

New eBikes come with their charging brick, and you should strictly use it to charge the battery. If you must replace it, ensure that you do so with a manufacturer-approved one compatible with your bike. Using an incompatible charger on your e-bike is one of the best ways to destroy your battery.

6. Do not Charge in Extreme Temperatures

Charging your battery in an extremely hot or cold temperature is hurtful. Plating can occur when you charge in freezing temperatures, and extreme heat can cause the battery to misread the energy it gets from the power source. Always charge your battery in a cool and dry place.

7. Avoid Overcharging

Overcharging might not pose much threat to the best electric bikes, as they stop receiving power when they’re full. However, don’t do the same on older versions, as overcharging can damage your battery. No matter the eBike you use, always disconnect the charger from the power source once the battery is full.

8. Let the Battery Cool After Charging

Most people immediately return their battery to the bike when charged. However, it’s advisable that you let it cool down a bit before doing so, and the reason is simple. The battery would be at a high temperature after spending hours connected to a power outlet.

Letting it cool down for 10-15 minutes will regulate the temperature and give you optimal functionality when you put it on the bike.

9. Charge the Battery Before Storage

If you’re going to leave your bike without riding it for a few weeks to months, you should charge it 30-60 percent. Storing your battery while discharged can damage it, and electric bike batteries can cost a pretty penny.

What is the Range of Electric Bike Batteries?

The range is how long your battery can last you before it runs down. The range of your electric bike battery depends on factors like the battery capacity, bike type, rider’s weight, and driving mode. For instance, a 750Wh battery will give you more range than a 500Wh battery on the same eBike. Also, fat tire electric bikes are known to use more battery power than regular tired ones.

Electric bikes also have different driving modes, the pedal-assist or throttle only. If you use the throttle-only mode, expect considerably less range than when you use the pedal assist. Nonetheless, most electric bikes will give you 40-80 miles of range per single charge, although some can go longer. It’s imperative to check the range of your electric bike before purchase.

What’s the Lifespan of eBike Batteries?

The lifespan of electric bike batteries varies depending on the manufacturer, but the range is usually between 500 and 1000 charge cycles for Lithium batteries. A charge cycle means draining the battery and recharging it to 100 percent.

It can be hard to determine how many years the battery can last, mainly because consumer usability differs. When you use the battery more, you’ll charge it more frequently and can reach the charging cycle quicker. Nonetheless, these batteries can last anything from 3-9 years.

Understand that the battery doesn’t just die after completing its charge cycle. You will gradually notice a drop in quality until it becomes unusable. Advisably, you can get two batteries or replace the existing one after a few years of use if it’s showing signs of damage.

How Much Do eBike Batteries Cost?

The battery is among the costliest single components on your electric bike. Expect to spend anything from $400-$800 on a replacement. Of course, this price change is dependent on the type and capacity of the battery. Also, built-in batteries can be more expensive to change.

However, you won’t need to replace your electric bike battery until every few years if you maintain it properly. If you want to change the battery, ensure that you do so to a compatible one with your eBikes. The battery controls all the electrical systems in your bike, and buying the wrong one can be bad news for your bike.

Conclusion

Knowing how to charge Fiido electric bikes properly is a big maintenance flex. Plug it into the lower source, wait for it to charge to capacity, and remove and reinstall it. Avoid overcharging the battery and follow manufacturer-stipulated instructions to charge it.

Use only a compatible charger with your battery to avoid damage or fire risks. You won’t need to change your battery for a long time if you maintain healthy charging practices. In case your battery has reached the stage where replacement is inevitable, ensure to buy a compatible one so you can use your electric bike optimally.