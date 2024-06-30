Indigo Fire breaks out in Castaic

A small brush fire, dubbed the Indigo Fire, broke out near the intersection of Barcelona Road and Capri Court in Castaic on Sunday afternoon, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

“That’s a second-alarm fire,” said Dispatch Capt. Queen, who declined to provide his first name. A second-alarm or two-alarm fire refers to a blaze that requires more resources, such as fire engines or air support, than a one-alarm fire.

The fire initially broke out at 12:36 p.m. and has grown to at least 2 acres as of about 1:30 p.m., according to Queen. While no structures were immediately threatened, firefighters were positioned in nearby neighborhoods to keep the fire away from houses.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.