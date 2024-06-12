LAPD motorcycle cop involved in minor collision 

An on-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer sustained minor injuries in a collision Wednesday morning.

Newhall-area units of the California Highway Patrol were called to the collision on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, south of Golden Valley Road, just after 9 a.m., according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area office.

The crash involved an LAPD motorcycle and a blue GMC Sierra pickup, Greengard said, but officers have not yet determined fault.

The preliminary report indicated both drivers said the other party entered into their lane.

Greengard indicated the motorcycle officer was up around and talking to other first responders by the time officers had arrived on scene, and that there were no injuries to the driver of the GMC.

The collision is still under investigation, he said.

The carpool lane and the second lane from the left briefly were closed Wednesday morning during officers’ initial response.