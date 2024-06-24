Major Crimes seeking bank-robbery suspect  

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau is investigating a report of a bank robbery Friday at the California Bank & Trust in Acton, according to Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials.

An armed man walked into the bank at 31924 Crown Valley Road around 10:35 a.m. Friday and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Sgt. Matthew Pereida of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt in the incident, he added.

After stealing the cash, the man fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction before deputies were able to arrive on the scene, he said.

No arrests have been made at this time, he said.

Anyone can provide information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.