Man arrested in connection to Canyon Country shooting 

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and numerous other charges after a shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Minutes before 1 a.m. Friday, deputies with the SCV station received multiple reports of “shots fired” and immediately responded to the 27500 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

The 9-1-1 calls described a Hispanic man, approximately 40 years old, “screaming and walking around an apartment complex while firing a black handgun and attempting to enter numerous residences,” wrote Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal.

The suspect, Thomas Acuna, also was reportedly shooting toward a female who was trying to flee for unknown reasons. Acuna struck four different inhabited dwellings with gunfire and deputies contained the area in attempt to detain the suspect without incident.

“He was immediately uncooperative, however, and a use of force occurred to quickly and effectively bring the suspect into custody,” added Jensen.

Acuna was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, burglary, child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a ghost gun.

As of Friday morning, Acuna remains in custody.