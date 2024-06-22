Missing cat garners community effort 

Gary Kassan from Bulldog Liquidators is requesting the public’s help in locating 15-week-old Milo, a gray and white kitten with tiger stripes and spotting, who was stolen from the establishment Thursday afternoon.

A family, appearing to be a mother, father and daughter, came into the store around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon to play with Milo, then saying at the counter that they should take the cat, according to Kassan.

“Our employee said, ‘No, don’t do that. That’s our kitten.’ Forty-five minutes later, they parked out in front of our business. The daughter walked in, looked around to see if anyone was looking, saw our kitten sitting on the stairs, reached to grab him, then took off out the door to a waiting car,” Kassan said.

Courtesy of Gary Kassan.

Milo has a brother, who, according to Kassan, is nearly identical. Winston is not coping well without Milo by his side, he said.

“They are the best of companions. I came in this morning and he was just crying. He spent his first night alone since he was born,” Kassan said. “Law enforcement … is hoping that the community is going to provide some leads we can turn over to them.”

Kassan is grateful for the community response, deeming it incredible that people on many platforms are rooting for Milo to be found and safe at home.

“It’s crazy how famous he’s going to be,” Kassan said. “I really want to extend our gratitude on behalf of Bulldog Liquidators … these cats became a part of us, so the outpouring of attention and assistance in letting people know and spreading the word has absolutely amazed all of us. We just want our kitten back. That’s it. We’re not looking to press charges. We just want our kitten.”

Anyone with a lead can contact Bulldog Liquidators or the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Courtesy of Gary Kassan.

Courtesy of Gary Kassan.