Newhall brush fire swiftly stopped 

A quarter-acre brush fire that broke out Monday morning in Newhall was swiftly stopped, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

The fire at the 21300 block of Trumpet Drive was reported to the Fire Department at 8:36 a.m. on Monday, with personnel arriving to the scene at 8:41 a.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Forward progress was stopped at 8:47 a.m., Sanchez said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available, but Sanchez did describe the fire as having light to medium fuel pushing uphill.

There were no reports of injuries or structures being damaged or threatened.