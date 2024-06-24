Blog

Newhall brush fire swiftly stopped 

Share
Tweet
Email

A quarter-acre brush fire that broke out Monday morning in Newhall was swiftly stopped, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials. 

The fire at the 21300 block of Trumpet Drive was reported to the Fire Department at 8:36 a.m. on Monday, with personnel arriving to the scene at 8:41 a.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department. 

Forward progress was stopped at 8:47 a.m., Sanchez said. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately available, but Sanchez did describe the fire as having light to medium fuel pushing uphill. 

There were no reports of injuries or structures being damaged or threatened. 

Picture of Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS