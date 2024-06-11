No injuries reported in Newhall shooting 

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Juvenile and Gangs Team are investigating a shooting Monday night in Newhall off Walnut Street, according to station officials. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Witnesses reported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station that several shots were fired in the 25000 block of Walnut, near 16th Street, and then a group of teens were seen running from the area around 10 p.m., according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies reported that six shell casings were found near the intersection.

The initial information available from the station did not include a description of the teens, the type of handgun or what might have been the motive and target for the shooting.

There were no visible signs of damage and deputies conducted multiple checks with regional hospitals, and no gunshot victim was reported, Jensen said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000 or provide information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.

See below for video and photo gallery: