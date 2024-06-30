Blog

One detained at gunpoint on Sandy Drive

A person was detained at gunpoint after deputies received a report of a person with a gun on the 18200 block of Sandy Drive on Sunday morning, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

“We got a call for service … a gun-related call,” said Sgt. Johnny Gillespie. “[They] left the location before we could get there, and deputies are detaining that vehicle now.” 

Deputies first received reports about the detainee at 11:37 a.m. and arrived on the scene approximately seven minutes later. 

“I believe that a vehicle description went out and the deputies found the vehicle,” said Gillespie. “The vehicle did yield, and they’re currently investigating to see if there was a gun involved.” 

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication. 

Katherine Quezada contributed to this report.

