One person was killed following a three-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 14 near Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce early Friday morning, according to Officer Michael Nasir of the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 1:21 a.m., according to Nasir. One vehicle was on fire. A Sigalert was issued from 2 a.m. to 6:36 a.m. for lanes 2 and 3, with only the No. 1 lane open.

Nasir could not confirm whether the deceased was a male or female.