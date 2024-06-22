Post Fire containment grows to 61% 

The multiagency response to the Post Fire led to another jump in the size of its containment line, officials said Friday morning.

The news also prompted a shift in the evacuation orders and warnings, according to Kristian Litz, an operations section chief trainee for CalFire.

“If you look up at the sky, you don’t see a lot of smoke, not a lot of air activity up there … I want to let you know, that’s why we’re letting people back into their homes,” Litz said in a video posted on the social media platform X Friday morning, “and we’re changing the evacuation plan.”

The fire’s footprint remained at about 15,690 acres as of Friday, while containment increased to 61%.

There were still some evacuation orders posted as of Friday afternoon for south of Gorman Post Road, west of Interstate 5, east of the county line and north of Pyramid Lake.

The warnings remained for areas south of Pyramid Lake, west of Interstate 5, east of the county line and just north of Templin Highway.

CalFire was still working with the L.A. County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service on hot spots at the interior of the fire, with more than 1,500 personnel among the three agencies.

“However, there is still heat interior. We are concentrating on securing all the perimeter of this fire,” he added. “We’ll be patrolling for the next couple of days.”

He also mentioned that the forecast called for more heat over the next few days “and some wind shifts,” so firefighters were really focused on making sure any new flare-ups, particularly along the Interstate 5 corridor, are handled quickly.

No firefighters have been injured as a result of the incident, although fire officials reported one injury. Fire Department reports indicated it was a resident who hurt his leg but not directly as a result of the fire. The injury was reported because it occurred in its proximity to the Hungry Valley Park burn area.