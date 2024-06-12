Scheduled outage in Saugus leaves 1,433 homes without power 

By Sara McCarthy

Signal Staff Writer

A scheduled maintenance power outage near Caraway Lane in Saugus Tuesday night left 1,433 residents affected, more than two dozen of whom were still without power into Wednesday afternoon, according to Southern California Edison.

The outage, beginning at 9:16 p.m., was caused by a broken underground unit within the area, which required a portion of the circuit to be taken out of service for crews to make repairs, Edison Senior Advisor Jeff Monford said.

The outage remained ongoing as of the initial publication of this article, with 31 residents still affected as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, that number had risen back up to 115 customers, most of whom were expected to have power restored by 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Edison’s online outage map.

Outages of all kinds such as maintenance and repair outages tend to be more common in locations such as Santa Clarita with hotter temperatures, according to Edison.

In preparation for these events, Edison provides an option for outage alerts on its website, where residents can sign up to be alerted of possible future outages.

This can be accomplished by logging into an Edison account and looking under the Alerts and Notifications section of Settings.

The remaining residents’ power was to be restored after the repairs were completed Wednesday. Edison officials remind residents to keep emergency supplies on hand in preparation for outages.