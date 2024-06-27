Schiavo, Veteran Peer Network to host Veteran Expo July 27 

By Sara McCarthy

Signal Staff Writer

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and the Veteran Peer Access Network are set to host a Veterans Expo July 27 at College of the Canyons University Center to provide resources to those who have served the country.

The event is planned to provide veterans with informative workshops, networking opportunities and special exhibits in order to connect veterans with essential resources.

“This is the first time we are hosting something like this in Santa Clarita,” Furkan Yalçin, Schiavo’s communications director, said in a prepared statement.

The event is designed to express support and gratitude for veterans, equipping them with information on health care, employment, education benefits, and making connections to fellow veterans, according to the official listing.

Information about the event has already been sent out to various organizations that provide assistance and resources to veterans, said Yalçin, with more details to be shared soon on social media and through district-wide emails.

Veterans are asked to RSVP for the event to reserve their spots at a40.asmdc.org/event/20240727-veteran-expo.