Second shooting reported in Newhall after fatal incident 

By Signal Staff

Just over a half-hour after a person was killed in a shooting Monday night near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Lyons Avenue, a second shooting was reported just a few blocks away on Walnut Street in Newhall, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“It is unclear whether they are connected,” Deputy Robert Jensen, public information officer for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in an email Tuesday morning. “The investigations are being handled by SCV station’s JAG detectives and LASD homicide.”

Jensen cautioned that the information available remains preliminary, pending the dual investigations by the local Juvenile and Gangs team and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.

In the first incident, deputies received a call at about 7:35 p.m. reporting a shooting in which the victim was struck in the chest near the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue.

Initial reports indicated the shooting occurred near the Department of Motor Vehicles office on Newhall Avenue, but reports and photos from the scene indicate it was across the street from there, in front of a liquor store and gas station on the corner opposite from the DMV.

“Deputies responded and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Jensen wrote. “Deputies rendered aid and summoned the L.A. County Fire Department. The victim was pronounced deceased at 1947 hours.”

Jensen added: “Deputies canvassed the area, and the suspects remain at large.”

Homicide detectives are investigating that incident.

Just over a half-hour later, deputies were dispatched at 8:07 p.m. to a residence less than a mile away, in the 25000 block of Walnut Street in Newhall regarding a report of an illegal shooting.

“Upon arrival, deputies discovered seven 40mm spent casings near the scene,” Jensen wrote. “A shattered window at the location showed evidence of bullet impacts, though no injuries were reported. There is currently no information available regarding the suspects involved. Santa Clarita Station JAG Detectives were notified of the incident, and an investigation is underway.”

This is a developing story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.