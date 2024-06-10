The Smoked Meat Chopped Salad with Rye Croutons is a delightful twist on the classic Montreal smoked meat sandwich. For those looking to recreate this dish at home, the best place to buy smoked meats online ensures you get the authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients needed. Featuring greens dressed with a tangy double mustard vinaigrette, beet-pickled eggs, crunchy rye croutons, diced dill pickles, and warm, flavorful smoked meat, this salad brings the iconic taste of Montreal to your table.

Ingredients

Pickled Beets and Eggs

3 beets

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp baking soda

3 large eggs

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup water

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp mustard seeds

12 black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

Double Mustard Vinaigrette

1 clove garlic, minced

1 heaping tbsp yellow mustard

1 heaping tbsp whole grain mustard

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup + 2 tbsp malt vinegar

1 tbsp honey

½ tsp kosher salt

Smoked Meat Chopped Salad

4 slices light rye bread, cut into cubes

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp kosher salt

2 heads romaine lettuce, split lengthwise, finely chopped, washed

1½ cups watercress, washed, tightly packed

1 batch Double Mustard Vinaigrette (see above)

250g (9oz) smoked meat**, warmed and diced

3 dill pickles, diced

1 batch Pickled Beets and Eggs (see above), diced

Instructions

For the Pickled Beets and Eggs

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper and add the scrubbed beets. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast until fork-tender, about an hour. Set aside to cool. While the beets are cooling, bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add baking soda and reduce to a simmer. Lower the eggs into the water and cook for 10 minutes. Transfer the eggs to an ice bath for 10 minutes, then peel and set aside. Peel the cooled beets and cut them into wedges. Place the eggs and beets in a large mason jar. In a small saucepan, combine water, vinegar, sugar, salt, mustard seed, and peppercorns. Bring to a boil and stir until sugar and salt dissolve. Pour the pickling liquid over the beets and eggs, top with bay leaves, and let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours.

For the Double Mustard Vinaigrette

In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Pour into a resealable container and refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the Salad