Update: Stolen kitten has been found 

Residents’ warm wishes and efforts have resulted in the reunion between 15-week Milo and his brother Winston Saturday morning, according to Gary Kassan from Bulldog Liquidators.

“We got a call from the culprits at 10 a.m. stating that they had Milo and that this whole thing was a misunderstanding, and that somebody told them they could take the cat, which we all know is not true,” Kassan said. “They wanted to return the cat and that they would meet us at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.”

Kassan and his daughter met the suspects, listening to what they had to say toward justifying the actions of their 13-year-old daughter.

Milo and Winston reunite. Courtesy of Gary Kassan.

“Our last thought was to push any kind of prosecution or criminal charges. I think social media and the media is what pressured them because they were so concerned that their daughter’s face was plastered everywhere, that they didn’t have a choice but to return the kitten,” Kassan said. “I think everything that came out of their mouth was a rationalization for their actions, and frankly, I don’t believe anything they said.”

Kassan shook the father’s hand and parted ways, taking Milo back to where he belongs — with the Bulldog family.

“We took him back over to Bulldog and reunited Milo and Winston, and the two of them were really happy and started playing with each other,” Kassan said. “We’re grateful. I just want to say from the Bulldog family to the community of Santa Clarita, we thank you all for your love and support. It’s been absolutely heartwarming.”