Valencia grad serving with Navy aviation training squadron 

By Rick Burke

Navy Office of Community Outreach

Lt. Jg. Chandler Howe, a native of Santa Clarita, is serving in the U.S. Navy assigned to Training Squadron (VT) 35 where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world.

Howe, a 2017 graduate of Valencia High School, joined the Navy two years ago. Howe also earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wyoming in 2021.

“I joined the Navy for the career opportunities and to do my part in serving this country,” said Howe. “Growing up, I learned that respecting others will help you in life … I also learned to take your losses as a learning lesson and to continue pushing forward.”

Howe serves as a student pilot assigned to VT 35, a U.S. Navy advanced flight training squadron, located at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas.

“I enjoy the dynamic of aviation,” said Howe. “Every flight is different, so it keeps you on your toes. I also like that I am always learning something new.”

The aviation squadron’s primary mission is to train future naval aviators to fly as well as instill leadership and officer values, according to Navy officials. Students must complete many phases of flight training to graduate, including aviation preflight indoctrination, primary flight training and advanced flight training. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”

After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet, the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet or the SH-60 Seahawk helicopter. These aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea.

Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.

“My proudest accomplishment is completing primary flight training,” said Howe. “It was something that seemed very daunting but through hard work we made it through.”

Howe is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“Serving in the Navy is extremely fulfilling and rewarding,” said Howe. “I am proud to put my uniform on every day. I also love the traditions It carries and serving our country. … I would like to thank my family, Craig and Lee Ann, for supporting me in joining the Navy and always pushing me to be my best.”