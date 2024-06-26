Zonta SCV to celebrate golden anniversary with ‘Studio 74’ 

News release

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to celebrate its 50 years of improving lives of women and girls globally and in the SCV with a glittering disco gala at The Oaks Club, Valencia, on Saturday, Sept. 14.

“Studio 74,” a 1970s-themed disco event, is planned to feature an atmosphere reminiscent of a ’70s nightclub with nostalgic disco music, dancing, a floor show, Hustle dance lessons, and so much more.

Committee Co-Chairs Laura Troost, Di Thompson, Nicole Miller and Lois Bauccio, have been surrounded by the music, fashion, and décor from the ’70s in preparation for the celebration of a throwback to the era when Zonta SCV was formed in 1974 at the Ranch House Inn on The Old Road.

“Over its 50 years, Zontians have been essential and productive supporters of local charities as well as creators of effective signature programs to address, through service and advocacy, issues faced by modern women in areas of education, health, domestic violence, trauma and mental health, youth development, employment equity and more,” the organization said in a news release. “Its members have been characterized by their dedication to excellence.”

The club has produced two Presidents of Zonta International, three mayors of the city of Santa Clarita, and 24 of the SCV Women of the Year. Their names can be found on a local library, a freeway bridge, and embedded in the Old Town Newhall Western Walk of Fame.

The disco night is also a fundraising event. Zonta invites supporters to attend in ’70s attire, as desired. On the night, and in addition to food and entertainment, guests will experience a silent auction, fundraising games and a variety of ways to financially support the work of the organization. Sponsorships are available to individuals, organizations and businesses, and individual tickets may also be purchased.

For more information about Studio 74, go to www.scvzonta.org/studio-74, or contact Nicole Miller by email at [email protected].