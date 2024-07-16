16 Schiavo bills advance  

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that 16 bills in her legislative package have advanced, with five bills moving onto the Senate floor, many with bipartisan support.

Additionally, one bill is on the governor’s desk awaiting a signature, according to a news release from Schiavo’s office. The remaining bills passed out of policy committees and are in Senate Appropriations, the release said.

“When our legislation makes progress, we’re one step closer to making the lives of hard-working families better. That’s why our bills this year are focused on making the biggest impact possible to ease financial strain, boost community safety, address housing affordability, bring forward real solutions to homelessness, and provide vital protections for seniors and veterans,” Schiavo said in the release. “These bills are a testament to our commitment to addressing the real challenges our community faces and making a meaningful impact on the lives of our constituents.”

The release provided the following summaries of Schiavo’s bills that are waiting for a vote on the Senate floor:

• Assembly Bill 2863: “Click to Cancel,” seeks to enhance consumer protections with regard to automatic subscription renewals and the termination of such automatic subscription renewals.

• AB 2424: This bill seeks to protect consumers during a foreclosure process for the purpose of protecting against losing home equity.

• AB 2343: This bill would allow agencies administering CalWORKs Stage 1 and Stage 2 Child care programs to provide enhanced support, and navigation to child care services for families experiencing homelessness or surviving domestic violence.

• AB 2015: Helps to address the nursing shortage by decoupling the teaching credential approval process from the hiring process, allowing nurses to obtain portable credentials from the Board of Registered Nurses.

• AB 2943: This bill combats retail theft by allowing law enforcement to make warrantless arrests for misdemeanor shoplifting and allows prosecutors to combine multiple instances of shoplifting to charge an individual for grand theft, prevent stolen goods from being sold online, and multiple additional tools to address retail theft.

The following bill has passed in both the Assembly and the Senate and is now on the governor’s desk awaiting his signature:

• AB 1854: Reservist Retroactive Financial Support. Gives more time for reservists or National Guard members to apply for retroactive deferment of payment and interest on certain debts, such as credit cards, vehicle loans, mortgages, and more. Members of the Guard and Reserve are often called to active duty on very short notice, and sometimes don’t learn of the protections the law provides until it is too late to take advantage of them.