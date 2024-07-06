6 Best Essay Writing Services for Students – Legit Paper Writing Services Online

Writing essays can be an exciting task for students if they have enough time to conduct research to pen down an insightful piece of writing. But that isn’t the case most of the time, right?

With so much to take care of to maintain their work-life balance, finding time to sit down and finish their essay writing assignments can become a bit hard at times. They have to manage their quizzes, assignments, and social life, all at once.

Given that, looking out for a reliable ally to help with essay writing is always a better step to consider. Although there is a huge number of online websites that claim to offer top-notch essay writing, only some are actually legit and trustworthy.

Finding legitimate essay writing services isn’t easy, so we did the hard work for students. We’ve tried and tested several online services and in this article, we will recommend only the ones that met our strict criteria.

The Top Essay Writing Services We Recommend

Website Best Feature Starting Prices Rating (out of 10) MyPerfectPaper.net Produces the highest quality content $11/page 9.5 SharkPapers.com Best for complex papers $14.03/page 9.4 CollegeEssay.org Specializes in college essays $11/page 9.3 WriteMyEssay.help Best value for money $11/page 9.2 MyPerfectWords.com Packed with features $11/page 9.1 5StarEssays.com Best known for timely deliveries $14.03/page 9.0

How We Filtered the Best Essay Writing Services for Students

We know how important it is for students to find a reliable service, especially when their grades are at stake. Here’s how we carefully selected the top services:

We Conducted Extensive Research

Our first step was thorough research. We looked at many websites, read numerous reviews, and checked out forums and student feedback platforms. This helped us create an initial list of services that seemed promising based on their reputation and user experiences.

Strict Criteria for Selection

To make sure only the best services made it to our final list, we used strict criteria based on several key factors:

Quality of Writing : We focused on services that deliver well-written, original, and insightful content. We reviewed samples from each service to check for clarity, coherence, and academic quality.

: We focused on services that deliver well-written, original, and insightful content. We reviewed samples from each service to check for clarity, coherence, and academic quality. Customer Service : Good customer service is what every student needs. We tested each service’s support by asking questions and requesting help to see how quickly and effectively they responded.

: Good customer service is what every student needs. We tested each service’s support by asking questions and requesting help to see how quickly and effectively they responded. Pricing : We compared prices to see if the services offered good value for money. While affordability was important, we also considered the balance between cost and quality.

: We compared prices to see if the services offered good value for money. While affordability was important, we also considered the balance between cost and quality. Writer Expertise : We looked at the qualifications and expertise of the writers. We preferred services that employed experienced writers with advanced degrees in various fields.

: We looked at the qualifications and expertise of the writers. We preferred services that employed experienced writers with advanced degrees in various fields. Delivery Time : Meeting deadlines is crucial for students. We evaluated how well each service stuck to deadlines and their ability to handle urgent requests without sacrificing quality.

: Meeting deadlines is crucial for students. We evaluated how well each service stuck to deadlines and their ability to handle urgent requests without sacrificing quality. Revisions and Guarantees: Services offering free revisions and quality guarantees were given higher preference, as these policies show a commitment to customer satisfaction.

After narrowing down our list, we placed orders with each service. We assessed the entire process, from placing the order to receiving the final product. This hands-on approach allowed us to directly experience the level of service, quality of writing, and overall reliability of each provider.

Let’s introduce our readers to the top recommended essay writing services!

MyPerfectPaper.net: Best Choice for The High- Quality Essays

Among the many services we tried and tested, MyPerfectPaper.net stood out to us the most. We found that this paper writing service offers solid quality, especially if students need high-standard papers.

Here are the top features that make them our top recommendation:

Quality of Writing

The trustworthy writers at this service deliver some of the best work we’ve seen. Their papers are well-structured, insightful, and error-free. The writers clearly understand academic standards, and we’re confident that their content is relevant and well-researched.

Customer Service

Their customer service is responsive and helpful. They answer questions quickly and are available to help with any concerns. We contacted them even at odd hours and the support team was happy to respond and address our concerns.

Pricing

Another commendable feature is that their prices are reasonable for the high quality of work they provide. They offer a good balance between cost and quality, making it a worthwhile choice for students who want well-crafted essays.

Writer Expertise

The writers at MyPerfectPaper.net are highly qualified, with many holding advanced degrees in their fields. This expertise shows in the detailed and accurate essays they produce. The service carefully matches writers to assignments based on their expertise so every essay is written in the best possible way.

Delivery Time

MyPerfectPaper.net is great at meeting deadlines, even for urgent requests. They know how important it is for students to get their essays on time and make it a priority to deliver completed work on schedule. We’re happy to share that every order we placed was delivered before the given deadline.

Revisions and Guarantees

MyPerfectPaper.net offers free revisions up to 14 days, which is a big plus. If someone needs any changes, they are quick to make adjustments so that the final product meets expectations. Their satisfaction guarantee shows their commitment to delivering quality work.

Overall Rating: 9.5

MyPerfectPaper.net has earned an impressive overall rating of 9.5 from our team of reviewers. We’re happy to say that their writers are competent enough to deliver the best quality essays out of any writing service we tested.

SharkPapers.com: Best for Complex Papers

When it comes to handling challenging academic assignments, SharkPapers.com shines as an excellent choice. This essay writing service is among our top recommendations because of strong reasons. Their writing experts have a history of helping students who belong to higher levels of study such as graduate, post-graduate, and doctoral levels.

Obviously, we were able to make keen observations about why they are rated high by students.

Expert Writers with Advanced Skills

Their team consists of writers with advanced degrees and extensive experience. Our interactions with their writers highlighted their ability to confidently handle complex assignments and deliver accurate and well-researched content.

Specialization in Complex Topics

SharkPapers.com specializes in handling complex topics such as artificial intelligence, data science, cyber security, data engineering, quantum computing, and more. They stay current with these advanced topics, making them an excellent option for students studying these modern subjects.

Customized Approach to Each Project

SharkPapers.com impressed us with its personalized approach to each project. They tailored their writing to fit specific academic requirements and our individual needs. Every writing task we assigned their experts was delivered to us with a customized approach.

Timely Delivery and Reliability

During our evaluation, they consistently met deadlines for our complex assignments. We got our essays done on time thanks to their swift delivery options. Students can choose their rush order delivery and get them to write essays in as quick as 6 hours!

Overall Rating: 9.4

SharkPapers.com has earned a remarkable overall rating of 9.4 from our team of reviewers. We were impressed by their expertise in tackling complex papers and their commitment to delivering quality and reliable service. This makes them a great choice for students in advanced studies.

CollegeEssay.org: Specializes in College Essays

In reviewing CollegeEssay.org, our team found their standout feature to be their ability to create essays that truly reflect each student’s unique journey and ambitions. Here’s why we recommend this essay writing service online based on some distinctive strengths:

Tailored Essays for Personalized Impact

CollegeEssay.org stands out for its personalized approach to crafting college essays. They have a knack for capturing the individual strengths and aspirations of each student. Among all the orders we placed, every essay was distinctive and unique.

Insightful Approach to College Admissions

Their team brings a deep understanding of college admissions, highlighting a student’s qualities and experiences through engaging narratives. During our review, we observed how they skillfully translate these aspects into essays that make an impression on admissions committees.

Personalized and Authentic Writing

We were impressed by CollegeEssay.org’s commitment to authenticity in essay writing. They steer clear of generic content. Rest assured that each essay is creatively tailored to reflect the student’s personality and achievements. Also, there was no sign of plagiarism, and we verified that through Turnitin.

Supportive Guidance and Reliable Service

CollegeEssay.org provides excellent 24/7 customer support and timely delivery of essays. They also offer personalized guidance throughout the essay writing process. Student fulfillment is their top priority, which is backed by their satisfaction guarantee.

Transparent Pricing

Students will find straightforward pricing at CollegeEssay.org with no surprises. They provide clear, upfront costs for their services without any hidden fees. The final payment of our order was exactly in line with what their price calculator showed when the essay was ordered. This transparency makes it easy for students to budget and plan their expenses.

Overall Rating: 9.3

CollegeEssay.org earns a solid overall rating of 9.3 from our team of reviewers. Their expertise lies in crafting personalized and impactful college essays. This combined with their strong commitment to authenticity makes them a solid choice for college students.

WriteMyEssay.help: Best Value for Money

Among our top recommendations is WriteMyEssay.help, renowned for offering the best value for money in essay writing services. Here’s why we highly recommend this “write my essay” service:

Affordable Pricing with Quality Assurance

WriteMyEssay.help stands out for its affordable pricing starting from $11 per page, making them accessible to students on a budget. During our review, we were impressed by their ability to maintain high-quality standards despite their competitive pricing.

Transparent and Honest Pricing Structure

They offer a transparent pricing structure and there are no hidden costs or surprises. This transparency allows students to plan their budgets effectively without compromising on the quality of the essays they receive.

Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

WriteMyEssay.help prioritizes customer satisfaction by offering reliable support and prompt responses to queries. Their commitment to making sure that every student receives quality work at affordable prices sets them apart in the industry.

Timely Delivery and Flexibility

We found WriteMyEssay.help to be dependable in meeting deadlines, even for urgent assignments. Their flexibility in accommodating student timelines without compromising on the quality of work underscores their dedication to customer satisfaction.

Overall Rating: 9.2

WriteMyEssay.help earns an impressive overall rating of 9.3 from our team of reviewers. Their combination of affordable pricing, quality assurance, and customer satisfaction guarantee makes them an ideal choice for students seeking value and reliability in essay writing services.

MyPerefectWords.com: Most Feature-Rich Essay Writing Service

Another top essay writing platform that we would happily recommend is MyPerfectWords.com. They have a proven track record of helping students score top grades. The unique selling point of this essay writing service for students is the number of features it offers.

250+ Professional Writers

MyPerfectWords.com has over 250 professional writers ready to help with essays on various subjects and levels of difficulty. During our review, we saw how they matched each assignment with a writer who knew the subject well.

Flexible Payment Options

They offer a convenient 50/50 payment plan. Students can pay half upfront and the rest when the essay is done, and they’re happy with it. This helps them manage their budget and guarantees they get what they need before paying in full.

Strict Anti-Plagiarism Policy

MyPerfectWords.com is serious about originality. They have strict rules against plagiarism, so every essay they deliver is unique and meets academic standards without any copied content. Every essay comes with a complimentary plagiarism report, so students can have peace of mind knowing that their submissions are 100% unique.

No AI, Just Human Writers

This essay writing service guarantees that no AI programs are involved—just real people writing essays. We verified the expertise and educational backgrounds of the writers we interacted with. Also, the papers we received were passed through smart AI content detectors, and we were not able to detect any AI written content whatsoever!

Handles All Types of Essays

Whether someone needs a narrative essay, research paper, or any other type of academic writing, MyPerfectWords.com can help. They’re experts in different types of essays, and papers and make sure that each one meets their academic requirements and expectations.

Overall Rating: 9.1

We would rate MyPerfectWords.com at 9.1/10. They have earned a solid rating from our team because they really care about quality. They offer so many helpful features and make sure every essay they write meets the standards and what students need.

5StarEssays.com: Best Known For Timely Deliveries

If students are looking for a service to address their “write my essay online” concerns, we would recommend they check out 5StarEssays.com. This writing platform constantly delivers quality essays on time and the prices are easy on the pocket too!

Quick Delivery Options

At 5StarEssays.com, they offer rapid delivery options including 3-hour, 6-hour, and 12-hour deadlines. During our evaluation, we found they consistently meet these tight timelines without compromising quality.

Wide Range of Academic Services

5StarEssays.com provides a comprehensive array of academic writing services beyond essay writing. They cover everything from research papers and term papers to dissertations and thesis writing, ensuring they meet diverse academic needs.

Expert Writers Across Various Subject

The platform has a team of expert writers with specialized knowledge across various subjects. Whether it’s humanities, sciences, or business studies, they have writers capable of delivering insightful and well-researched content for all students.

Responsive Customer Support

5StarEssays.com offers responsive customer support available 24/7. Their team is dedicated to addressing student inquiries promptly and ensuring a smooth experience throughout the writing process. Their support team was responding to our queries actively throughout the writing process.

Quality Assurance

They have a rigorous quality assurance process in place to make certain every essay meets high academic standards. This includes thorough proofreading, editing, and plagiarism checks to deliver polished and original work.

Overall Rating: 9.0

5StarEssays.com earns a commendable overall rating of 9.0 from our team. Their reputation for prompt deliveries, coupled with their reliability and commitment to customer satisfaction, is why we are more than happy to recommend it to students.

The Best Essay Writing Services for Students: Conclusion

Choosing the right essay writing service can be challenging, as each platform has its strengths and limitations. When choosing one, student’s choices should align closely with their specific academic needs and preferences.

Here are our top contenders for the best essay writing services in 2024:

MyPerfectPaper.net (9.5/10)

SharkPapers.com (9.4/10)

CollegeEssay.org (9.3/10)

WriteMyEssay.help (9.2/10)

MyPerfectWords.com (9.1/10)

5StarEssays.com (9.0/10)

Each service offers unique features and benefits, from high-quality writing and timely deliveries to personalized support and competitive pricing. To find the best fit, consider reading customer reviews, comparing prices, and verifying the qualifications of the writers.

Ultimately, the best essay writing service is the one that meets the specific requirements and ensures students receive top-notch academic assistance.