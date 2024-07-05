Access bus involved in three-vehicle collision  

A three-vehicle traffic collision involving an Access bus backed up traffic for approximately half an hour on Friday morning on the southbound lanes of State Route 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

Morning commuters were halted in traffic on Friday due to the three-vehicle collision on the high-occupancy vehicle lane on the southbound side of SR-14 near Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

The incident took place minutes before 9 a.m. and first responders were on the scene at 9:12 a.m., said Jonathan Torres, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No injuries or transports were reported, he added.

Traffic began to clear up about an hour after the initial incident while the California Highway Patrol assisted in clearing the area and getting the vehicles involved towed.