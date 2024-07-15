All you need to know about Traumatic Brain Injuries in the US

Every year, there are an estimated 2.8 million traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) occurring in the US. It is quickly becoming an emerging issue as more than 50,000 of these cases lead to death and more than 282,000 hospitalizations.

While there are many factors behind such high TBI figures, motor vehicle crashes are a significant contributor. In fact, car accidents are the leading cause of TBI-related deaths for Americans aged between five and twenty-four.

This short read will give you a brief look into how TBIs affect victims, how to seek compensation, and why a personal injury lawyer can help you.

The Adverse Consequences of Traumatic Brain Injury

If you look at the available data, it’s clear that TBIs are nothing to joke about. With over 2.8 million cases, of which more than 282,000 lead to hospitalization and 50,000 deaths, it’s a source of concern for American society.

“For patients who survive these injuries, life rarely returns to normal. The recovery period varies from individual to individual. It may take months for one person and years for another. Most victims never fully recover. They have to contend with the consequences of the injury,” says criminal defense attorney John Yannone.

Some victims suffer from impaired cognitive and memory abilities, others endure the pain of post-traumatic headaches for years, while others are unable to read for long periods of time or stare at a screen for more than a couple of minutes at a time.

Other than physical consequences, TBIs are known to have emotional and psychological impacts as well. Research shows that victims are at risk of depression and other mood disorders. Even more alarming, studies have linked TBIs to the risk of developing Alzheimer’s later in life.

Adults are not the only ones affected. Children who suffer from TBIs are at risk of developing lifelong emotional and psychological issues.

As you can see, the consequences of a TBI can be harrowing, sometimes lasting for the entirety of the victim’s life. It’s why you should not leave anything to chance when pursuing a personal injury claim after suffering a TBI in a car accident.

The Need for an Attorney

If you have suffered a TBI in an auto accident and you believe another party is liable for your damages, pursuing a personal injury compensation claim is within your rights. You can claim damages from the at-fault driver and their insurance company.

But if no one was at fault for the accident, you can claim damages from your own insurer. In any case, this is not a burden you should shoulder alone. Insurance companies make money when they settle fewer claims, so insurance agents will go out of their way to try and get you to settle for a lower amount.

But when you partner with an experienced personal injury attorney, they will protect you from the devious tactics that lead to victims getting shortchanged by insurance companies.

A qualified personal injury attorney will negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf. They will build a strong case supported by compelling evidence after working with medical experts to analyze your TBI and how it affects your life.

Worried about the costs? Don’t be. Most personal injury attorneys work on a contingency basis. You essentially get the service for free as they will front all the legal costs. They will take a percentage of your earnings as their reimbursement if you win the case.