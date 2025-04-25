FASTag Recharge Offers: How to Get the Best Deals and Cashback 

FASTag has become an essential tool for seamless toll payments on highways across India. With the increasing number of FASTag users, various platforms, including FASTag payment apps, offer exciting deals, cashback, and discounts on recharges.

If you are looking for the best ways to save money while recharging your FASTag, this guide will help you understand where and how to find the best offers.

Understanding FASTag recharge and its importance

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that enables automatic deduction of toll charges, eliminating the need for cash transactions. With the best FASTag apps, users can conveniently recharge their FASTag online, ensuring uninterrupted travel on national and state highways.

However, to maximise savings, it is essential to take advantage of recharge offers and cashback deals available on different platforms.

Where to find the best FASTag recharge offers

1. FASTag payment apps and wallets

Several digital payment apps and wallets provide cashback and discount offers on FASTag recharges. These include:

Bajaj Finserv BBPS: This platform simplifies FASTag recharges while offering cashback and discounts periodically.

Cred: Cred offers an intuitive and interactive platform for bill payment and recharge services including FASTag recharges. Cred offers brand coupons and discount codes that you can use to shop your favourite products.

Other authorised FASTag payment platforms

Many apps have specific promotional offers, which can be availed through coupon codes or during special sale events.

2. Bank portals and offers

Banks issuing FASTags frequently provide exclusive deals for their customers. Some common benefits include:

Cashback on recharge via net banking or UPI

Discounted recharge rates during festive seasons

Reward points on credit card payments for FASTag top-ups

3. E-commerce platforms and reward-based programs

Several online platforms collaborate with banks and payment gateways to offer special recharge discounts. Additionally, some loyalty programs, such as credit card reward points or e-commerce cashback schemes, can be utilised for FASTag recharges.

4. UPI-based offers on FASTag apps

UPI payment apps often provide rewards for FASTag recharges. Users can benefit from:

Scratch card rewards

Instant cashback on UPI transactions

Exclusive discount coupons for future recharges

5. Auto-recharge and subscription-based savings

Some FASTag issuing banks and apps allow users to set up an auto-recharge facility. This not only prevents the inconvenience of low balance but also comes with added benefits like:

Bonus cashback on every automated recharge

No manual intervention required

Special incentives for long-term subscribers

6. Government and highway concessions

The government occasionally provides incentives for FASTag users, including discounts on return journeys, concessions for frequent travellers, and toll exemptions for certain vehicle categories. Staying updated on these benefits can lead to significant savings.

How to maximise cashback and offers on FASTag recharges

1. Keep an eye on festive and seasonal sales

During festive periods like Diwali, New Year, and Independence Day, many digital payment platforms and FASTag apps launch limited-time offers. Always check for these promotions to maximise your savings.

2. Utilise bank-specific and credit card offers

Many banks provide exclusive cashback offers for customers using their credit or debit cards for FASTag recharges. Always check your bank’s offers section to see if your card is eligible.

3. Subscribe to notifications and alerts

Enabling notifications on FASTag apps and digital wallets ensures you never miss an exciting offer. You can also follow the social media pages of these apps for exclusive deals.

4. Compare offers across different platforms

Before making a recharge, compare the available offers on various FASTag apps and wallets to find the one that gives the highest benefit.

5. Use reward points or wallet cashback

Some digital wallets and credit card programs allow you to redeem accumulated reward points for FASTag recharges. This can significantly reduce your out-of-pocket expenses.

6. Opt for monthly or annual recharge plans

Some platforms offer additional discounts when users opt for bulk recharge plans. Instead of making frequent small payments, opting for a long-term recharge plan can lead to extra savings and added benefits.

7. Participate in referral programs

Many FASTag payment platforms run referral programs where users earn cashback or discounts by referring others to use the platform. If you frequently recharge FASTag, taking advantage of referral bonuses can be an effective way to save money.

Common mistakes to avoid when recharging FASTag

1. Ignoring expiry dates

FASTags come with a validity period. Users should periodically check their tag’s expiry and replace it if necessary.

2. Not checking minimum balance requirements

Some toll plazas require a minimum balance in your FASTag account. Always ensure you have sufficient funds before starting a long journey.

3. Falling for fraudulent websites

Only recharge your FASTag from authorised FASTag payment apps like Bajaj Finserv, Cred, Google Pay, and official bank portals. Avoid third-party websites that claim to offer unrealistic discounts.

4. Missing out on offers

Many users fail to apply promotional codes or forget to activate cashback offers. Before making a payment, review ongoing promotions to maximise savings.

5. Delayed recharge attempts

Waiting until your FASTag balance is exhausted can lead to penalties or manual cash payments at tolls. Set up auto-recharge or schedule timely top-ups to avoid inconvenience.

Conclusion

FASTag recharges do not have to be expensive when you know where to find the best offers. Whether using FASTag payment apps, bank portals, or UPI-based platforms, there are numerous ways to save money. Stay updated on cashback deals, use bank promotions, and leverage reward points to maximise your savings.